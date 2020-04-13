Zoetis Inc.[ZTS] stock saw a move by 1.18% on Thursday, touching 1.95 million. Based on the recent volume, Zoetis Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZTS shares recorded 474.07M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] stock could reach median target price of $137.50.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] stock additionally went up by 10.96% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.17% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZTS stock is set at 27.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.67% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZTS shares showcased 1.84% increase. ZTS saw 146.26 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 90.14 compared to high within the same period of time.

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Zoetis Inc. [ZTS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZTS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $128.75, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $112.00 and the median estimate amounting to $137.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $127.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] sitting at 28.80% and its Gross Margin at 68.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.19. Its Return on Equity is 59.30%, and its Return on Assets is 13.40%. These metrics all suggest that Zoetis Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 245.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 225.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.52 and P/E Ratio of 41.35. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has 474.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 61.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.14 to 146.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 4.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.