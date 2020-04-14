A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] saw a change by -1.44% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $39.63. The company is holding 162.04M shares with keeping 134.69M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 17.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -30.06% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -18.41%, trading +17.23% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 162.04M shares valued at 1.13 million were bought and sold.

A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE:AOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] sitting at 15.80% and its Gross Margin at 39.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40. These measurements indicate that A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.87. Its Return on Equity is 21.80%, and its Return on Assets is 11.90%. These metrics all suggest that A. O. Smith Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.41 and P/E Ratio of 17.86. These metrics all suggest that A. O. Smith Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has 162.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.81 to 56.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 4.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.