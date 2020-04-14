Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] gained by 0.91% on the last trading session, reaching $63.32 price per share at the time. Activision Blizzard Inc. represents 776.98M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 48.76B with the latest information.

The Activision Blizzard Inc. traded at the price of $63.32 with 2.98 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ATVI shares recorded 8.53M.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATVI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $63.14, with the high estimate being $76.00, the low estimate being $49.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.35.

Fundamental Analysis of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] sitting at 24.80% and its Gross Margin at 67.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.20. These measurements indicate that Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has 776.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.84 to 64.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 4.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.