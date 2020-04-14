The share price of Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] inclined by $98.79, presently trading at $99.67. The company’s shares saw 26.04% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 79.07 recorded on 04/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ADI jumped by 15.15% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 103.57 compared to +13.11 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.73%, while additionally dropping -10.87% during the last 12 months. Analog Devices Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $118.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.04% increase from the current trading price.

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $99.67, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $98.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] is sitting at 4.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 66.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.96.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.10 and P/E Ratio of 30.75. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has 377.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.07 to 127.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 5.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.