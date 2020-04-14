Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] shares went lower by -0.18% from its previous closing of 2.78, now trading at the price of $2.78. Is AM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.54 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 285.27M float and a 11.65% run over in the last seven days. AM share price has been hovering between 14.35 and 1.69 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Antero Midstream Corporation [AM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.79, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] sitting at -50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.71. Its Return on Equity is -9.70%, and its Return on Assets is -5.40%. These metrics suggest that this Antero Midstream Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.40.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has 484.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.69 to 14.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.