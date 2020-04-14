Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $1.24 after AR shares went down by -13.03% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Antero Resources Corporation [AR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AR an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.24, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is sitting at 2.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antero Resources Corporation [AR] sitting at 2.60% and its Gross Margin at 45.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.57. Its Return on Equity is -4.40%, and its Return on Assets is -2.10%. These metrics suggest that this Antero Resources Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.79.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has 255.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 362.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.64 to 8.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 26.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Antero Resources Corporation [AR] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.