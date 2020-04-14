Athersys Inc.[ATHX] stock saw a move by -9.12% on Monday, touching 3.62 million. Based on the recent volume, Athersys Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ATHX shares recorded 167.53M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Athersys Inc. [ATHX] stock could reach median target price of $9.00.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] stock additionally went up by 20.14% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 195.73% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ATHX stock is set at 133.78% by far, with shares price recording returns by 179.03% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ATHX shares showcased 162.12% increase. ATHX saw 4.38 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.13 compared to high within the same period of time.

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Athersys Inc. [ATHX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATHX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.15, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -137.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -134.31. Its Return on Equity is -148.20%, and its Return on Assets is -88.60%. These metrics suggest that this Athersys Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 73.62. Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.45.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has 167.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 579.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 4.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 178.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.70, which indicates that it is 15.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Athersys Inc. [ATHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Athersys Inc. [ATHX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.