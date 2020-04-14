The share price of Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] inclined by $1.39, presently trading at $1.31. The company’s shares saw 290.81% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.34 recorded on 04/13/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AYTU fall by -14.20% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.6100 compared to -0.2550 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -24.46%, while additionally dropping -28.72% during the last 12 months. Aytu BioScience Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.57% increase from the current trading price.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AYTU an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.32, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $4.75 and the median estimate amounting to $4.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 74.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -158.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -264.54. Its Return on Equity is -227.30%, and its Return on Assets is -54.10%. These metrics suggest that this Aytu BioScience Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.91. Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.68.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has 61.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 85.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 2.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 290.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.16, which indicates that it is 7.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.