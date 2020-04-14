Carvana Co. [CVNA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $83.98 after CVNA shares went up by 11.56% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Carvana Co. [CVNA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carvana Co. [CVNA] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Fundamental Analysis of Carvana Co. [CVNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carvana Co. [CVNA] sitting at -9.30% and its Gross Margin at 12.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.37. Its Return on Equity is -116.90%, and its Return on Assets is -7.00%. These metrics suggest that this Carvana Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carvana Co. [CVNA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,660.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 94.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,018.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Carvana Co. [CVNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 47.39.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] has 157.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.16 to 115.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 278.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carvana Co. [CVNA] a Reliable Buy?

Carvana Co. [CVNA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.