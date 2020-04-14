Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] stock went up by 1.11% or 0.08 points up from its previous closing price of 7.18. The stock reached $7.26 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CLVS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 17.70% in the period of the last 7 days.

CLVS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $7.285, at one point touching $6.43. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -66.68%. The 52-week high currently stands at 21.79 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -69.78% after the recent low of 2.93.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLVS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.28, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] is sitting at 3.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 79.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -63.72. Its Return on Equity is 738.50%, and its Return on Assets is -56.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CLVS financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 132.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] has 75.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 545.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.93 to 21.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 147.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.77, which indicates that it is 10.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.