Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] opened at $2.45 and closed at $2.32 a share within trading session on 04/13/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.84% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] had 3.0 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.73M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.44%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.77%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.33 during that period and CLNY managed to take a rebound to 6.14 in the last 52 weeks.

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] sitting at -70.40% and its Gross Margin at 50.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -51.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.26. Its Return on Equity is -25.40%, and its Return on Assets is -5.50%. These metrics suggest that this Colony Capital Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 183.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 216.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 92.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.77.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has 361.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 838.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 6.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 20.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.