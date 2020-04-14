CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] dipped by -3.68% on the last trading session, reaching $26.68 price per share at the time. CubeSmart represents 193.59M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.16B with the latest information.

The CubeSmart traded at the price of $26.68 with 1.51 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CUBE shares recorded 2.17M.

CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding CubeSmart [CUBE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.68, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.70.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CubeSmart [CUBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CubeSmart [CUBE] sitting at 36.00% and its Gross Margin at 67.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.30. These measurements indicate that CubeSmart [CUBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.83. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CUBE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CubeSmart [CUBE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.80 and P/E Ratio of 30.22. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

CubeSmart [CUBE] has 193.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.61 to 36.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 4.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CubeSmart [CUBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CubeSmart [CUBE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.