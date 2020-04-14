Deere & Company [DE] saw a change by -4.08% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $139.80. The company is holding 315.81M shares with keeping 312.90M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 31.71% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -23.18% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -23.18%, trading +31.71% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 315.81M shares valued at 1.63 million were bought and sold.

Deere & Company [NYSE:DE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Deere & Company [DE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $139.80, with the high estimate being $233.00, the low estimate being $140.00 and the median estimate amounting to $169.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $145.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Deere & Company [DE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Fundamental Analysis of Deere & Company [DE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Deere & Company [DE] sitting at 13.80% and its Gross Margin at 27.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.12. Its Return on Equity is 27.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Deere & Company [DE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 397.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 264.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Deere & Company [DE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.55 and P/E Ratio of 13.67. These metrics all suggest that Deere & Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Deere & Company [DE] has 315.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 106.14 to 181.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 4.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Deere & Company [DE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Deere & Company [DE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.