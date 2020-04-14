DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] opened at $27.49 and closed at $24.90 a share within trading session on 04/13/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.88% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $25.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] had 3.75 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.34M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.42%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.25%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 13.46 during that period and DKS managed to take a rebound to 49.80 in the last 52 weeks.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DKS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.11, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] is sitting at 3.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.34. Its Return on Equity is 16.90%, and its Return on Assets is 4.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DKS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 179.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 154.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.74 and P/E Ratio of 7.50. These metrics all suggest that DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has 80.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.46 to 49.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 11.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.