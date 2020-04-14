Elastic N.V. [ESTC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $53.93 after ESTC shares went down by -0.13% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Elastic N.V. [NYSE:ESTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Elastic N.V. [ESTC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Elastic N.V. [ESTC] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.30.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Elastic N.V. [ESTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Elastic N.V. [ESTC] sitting at -43.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -64.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.92. Its Return on Equity is -49.90%, and its Return on Assets is -27.30%. These metrics suggest that this Elastic N.V. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -51.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.84. Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.95.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has 84.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.01 to 104.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Elastic N.V. [ESTC] a Reliable Buy?

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.