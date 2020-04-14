Facebook Inc.[FB] stock saw a move by 1.29% on Monday, touching 8.61 million. Based on the recent volume, Facebook Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FB shares recorded 2.84B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Facebook Inc. [FB] stock could reach median target price of $224.00.

Facebook Inc. [FB] stock additionally went up by 13.37% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.15% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FB stock is set at -1.53% by far, with shares price recording returns by -19.84% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FB shares showcased -2.91% decrease. FB saw 224.20 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 137.10 compared to high within the same period of time.

Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Facebook Inc. [FB], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $177.77, with the high estimate being $300.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $224.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $174.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Facebook Inc. [FB] is sitting at 4.84. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.79.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Facebook Inc. [FB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Facebook Inc. [FB] sitting at 33.90% and its Gross Margin at 81.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10. These measurements indicate that Facebook Inc. [FB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 29.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.95. Its Return on Equity is 20.00%, and its Return on Assets is 15.30%. These metrics all suggest that Facebook Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Facebook Inc. [FB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Facebook Inc. [FB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.26 and P/E Ratio of 27.61. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Facebook Inc. [FB] has 2.84B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 495.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 137.10 to 224.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 4.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Facebook Inc. [FB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Facebook Inc. [FB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.