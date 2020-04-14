FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] stock went up by 1.01% or 1.24 points up from its previous closing price of 122.29. The stock reached $123.53 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FDX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 13.10% in the period of the last 7 days.

FDX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $125.19, at one point touching $121.74. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -38.02%. The 52-week high currently stands at 199.32 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -35.62% after the recent low of 88.69.

FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to FedEx Corporation [FDX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 2/28/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $123.53, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $137.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $122.29.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FedEx Corporation [FDX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FedEx Corporation [FDX] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.56. Its Return on Equity is -1.90%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics suggest that this FedEx Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 93.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.28 and P/E Ratio of 8.14. These metrics all suggest that FedEx Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] has 268.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.69 to 199.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 6.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FedEx Corporation [FDX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FedEx Corporation [FDX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.