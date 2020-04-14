First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] dipped by -5.07% on the last trading session, reaching $8.24 price per share at the time. First Horizon National Corporation represents 311.22M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.70B with the latest information.

The First Horizon National Corporation traded at the price of $8.24 with 2.65 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FHN shares recorded 6.98M.

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.25, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] sitting at 71.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.80. These measurements indicate that First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has 311.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.27 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 8.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.