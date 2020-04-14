Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] opened at $97.99 and closed at $99.22 a share within trading session on 04/13/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.27% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $96.97.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] had 3.7 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.91M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.19%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.89%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 73.50 during that period and FISV managed to take a rebound to 125.05 in the last 52 weeks.

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Fiserv Inc. [FISV] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $99.22.

Fundamental Analysis of Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 47.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.82. Its Return on Equity is 5.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FISV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 67.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.78 and P/E Ratio of 53.60. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has 670.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 65.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 73.50 to 125.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 5.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fiserv Inc. [FISV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fiserv Inc. [FISV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.