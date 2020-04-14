Fitbit Inc.[FIT] stock saw a move by 0.52% on Monday, touching 2.98 million. Based on the recent volume, Fitbit Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FIT shares recorded 259.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Fitbit Inc. [FIT] stock additionally went up by 4.53% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.60% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FIT stock is set at 15.34% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.98% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FIT shares showcased 87.92% increase. FIT saw 7.26 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.81 compared to high within the same period of time.

Fitbit Inc. [NYSE:FIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Fitbit Inc. [FIT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fitbit Inc. [FIT] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Fitbit Inc. [FIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fitbit Inc. [FIT] sitting at -22.40% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Fitbit Inc. [FIT] has 259.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.81 to 7.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 139.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 2.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fitbit Inc. [FIT] a Reliable Buy?

Fitbit Inc. [FIT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.