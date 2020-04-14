Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] gained by 3.18% on the last trading session, reaching $0.89 price per share at the time. Groupon Inc. represents 570.69M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 494.22M with the latest information.

The Groupon Inc. traded at the price of $0.89 with 5.78 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GRPN shares recorded 18.04M.

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Groupon Inc. [GRPN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has 570.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 494.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 3.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 11.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Groupon Inc. [GRPN] a Reliable Buy?

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.