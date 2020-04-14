II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] took an downward turn with a change of -2.14%, trading at the price of $27.93 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.06 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while II-VI Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 1.84M shares for that time period. IIVI monthly volatility recorded 10.67%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.57%. PS value for IIVI stocks is 1.49 with PB recorded at 1.23.

II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ:IIVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IIVI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.93, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.21.

Fundamental Analysis of II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] sitting at -2.00% and its Gross Margin at 31.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.02. Its Return on Equity is -4.40%, and its Return on Assets is -2.00%. These metrics suggest that this II-VI Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.48.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has 91.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.00 to 42.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 6.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of II-VI Incorporated [IIVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.