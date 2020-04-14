India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX: IGC] shares went higher by 15.56% from its previous closing of 0.45, now trading at the price of $0.52, also adding 0.07 points. Is IGC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.2 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IGC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 33.51M float and a 18.18% run over in the last seven days. IGC share price has been hovering between 2.44 and 0.26 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give IGC an – rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.52, with the high estimate being $3.05, the low estimate being $3.05 and the median estimate amounting to $3.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 2.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -19.48. Its Return on Equity is -18.10%, and its Return on Assets is -17.40%. These metrics suggest that this India Globalization Capital Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.45.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has 40.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 2.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 5.19, which indicates that it is 17.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.