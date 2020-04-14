Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.[INO] stock saw a move by -3.35% on Monday, touching 6.23 million. Based on the recent volume, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of INO shares recorded 149.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock additionally went up by 0.26% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.32% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of INO stock is set at 90.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by 149.52% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, INO shares showcased 259.26% increase. INO saw 19.36 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.91 compared to high within the same period of time.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.51, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -122.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -127.11. Its Return on Equity is -283.10%, and its Return on Assets is -73.30%. These metrics suggest that this Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,896.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,836.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 277.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 97.37.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has 149.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.91 to 19.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 291.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 9.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.