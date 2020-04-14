Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $10.78 after ICD shares went down by -16.63% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [NYSE:ICD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ICD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.80, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] sitting at -22.80% and its Gross Margin at 28.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.29. Its Return on Equity is -16.60%, and its Return on Assets is -11.10%. These metrics suggest that this Independence Contract Drilling Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.69.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] has 1.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.08 to 64.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 898.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.24, which indicates that it is 109.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.78. This RSI suggests that Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.