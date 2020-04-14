Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] dipped by -1.89% on the last trading session, reaching $14.05 price per share at the time. Starwood Property Trust Inc. represents 280.55M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.02B with the latest information.

The Starwood Property Trust Inc. traded at the price of $14.05 with 2.89 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of STWD shares recorded 4.30M.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 47.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30. These measurements indicate that Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.44. Its Return on Equity is 10.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates STWD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 250.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 228.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.42 and P/E Ratio of 7.86. These metrics all suggest that Starwood Property Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has 280.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.59 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 13.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.