Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] stock went down by -2.03% or -0.27 points down from its previous closing price of 13.29. The stock reached $13.02 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NVTA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 3.17% in the period of the last 7 days.

NVTA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.29, at one point touching $12.42. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -54.71%. The 52-week high currently stands at 28.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -50.15% after the recent low of 7.41.

Invitae Corporation [NYSE:NVTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Invitae Corporation [NVTA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVTA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.02, with the high estimate being $31.50, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invitae Corporation [NVTA] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 45.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -52.07. Its Return on Equity is -67.10%, and its Return on Assets is -37.90%. These metrics suggest that this Invitae Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.20.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has 121.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.41 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 8.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invitae Corporation [NVTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invitae Corporation [NVTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.