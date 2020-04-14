InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NVIV] shares went higher by 29.18% from its previous closing of 1.61, now trading at the price of $2.08, also adding 0.47 points. Is NVIV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.81 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NVIV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 0.58M float and a 2.55% run over in the last seven days. NVIV share price has been hovering between 48.30 and 1.09 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:NVIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -99.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -104.16. Its Return on Equity is -126.30%, and its Return on Assets is -92.70%. These metrics suggest that this InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.38. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.43. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.67.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has 0.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 0.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.09 to 48.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 17.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.