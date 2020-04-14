IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] shares went higher by 13.29% from its previous closing of 0.16, now trading at the price of $0.18, also adding 0.02 points. Is IZEA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.04 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IZEA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 30.78M float and a 4.13% run over in the last seven days. IZEA share price has been hovering between 1.20 and 0.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give IZEA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.19, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] sitting at -38.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -38.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.02. IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has 35.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.07 to 1.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 13.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] a Reliable Buy?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.