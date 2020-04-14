Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] gained by 4.63% on the last trading session, reaching $30.72 price per share at the time. Johnson Controls International plc represents 769.90M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 22.60B with the latest information.

The Johnson Controls International plc traded at the price of $30.72 with 2.48 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of JCI shares recorded 7.36M.

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Johnson Controls International plc [JCI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JCI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.67, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] sitting at 5.50% and its Gross Margin at 32.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.70. These measurements indicate that Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.84. Its Return on Equity is 27.60%, and its Return on Assets is 12.40%. These metrics all suggest that Johnson Controls International plc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 33.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.92 and P/E Ratio of 78.72. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has 769.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.77 to 44.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 5.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc [JCI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.