Marin Software Incorporated[MRIN] stock saw a move by 29.62% on Monday, touching 5.75 million. Based on the recent volume, Marin Software Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MRIN shares recorded 7.04M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] stock additionally went up by 17.12% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.56% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MRIN stock is set at -73.58% by far, with shares price recording returns by -18.75% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MRIN shares showcased -36.89% decrease. MRIN saw 5.78 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.77 compared to high within the same period of time.

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] sitting at -30.20% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -44.18. Its Return on Equity is -54.70%, and its Return on Assets is -26.10%. These metrics suggest that this Marin Software Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.53. Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.45.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] has 7.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.77 to 5.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 118.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.16, which indicates that it is 11.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] a Reliable Buy?

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.