MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] opened at $1.71 and closed at $1.67 a share within trading session on 04/13/20. That means that the stock gained by 50.30% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.51.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] had 36.63 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 648.67K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.91%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.43%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.72 during that period and MEIP managed to take a rebound to 3.41 in the last 52 weeks.

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 20.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -94.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -34.19. Its Return on Equity is -71.30%, and its Return on Assets is -43.50%. These metrics suggest that this MEI Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.33. MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.84.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] has 96.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 161.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.72 to 3.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 248.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 9.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.23. This RSI suggests that MEI Pharma Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.