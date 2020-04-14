MGM Resorts International [MGM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $14.46 after MGM shares went up by 3.95% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding MGM Resorts International [MGM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MGM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.50, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MGM Resorts International [MGM] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MGM Resorts International [MGM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGM Resorts International [MGM] sitting at 30.50% and its Gross Margin at 41.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.90. These measurements indicate that MGM Resorts International [MGM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.13. Its Return on Equity is 30.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that MGM Resorts International is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 202.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 200.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.19 and P/E Ratio of 3.65. These metrics all suggest that MGM Resorts International is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] has 507.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.90 to 34.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 145.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 13.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGM Resorts International [MGM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGM Resorts International [MGM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.