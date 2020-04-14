Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE: TAP] shares went lower by -5.02% from its previous closing of 47.40, now trading at the price of $45.02, also subtracting -2.38 points. Is TAP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.67 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TAP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 176.28M float and a 9.78% run over in the last seven days. TAP share price has been hovering between 64.32 and 34.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE:TAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] is sitting at 3.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Fundamental Analysis of Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] sitting at 7.20% and its Gross Margin at 39.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.10. Its Return on Equity is 1.80%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics suggest that this Molson Coors Beverage Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 61.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.16 and P/E Ratio of 40.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has 210.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.01 to 64.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 5.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] a Reliable Buy?

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.