The share price of NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ: NURO] inclined by $1.89, presently trading at $4.80. The company’s shares saw 491.13% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.81 recorded on 04/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NURO jumped by 81.94% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.3000 compared to +3.1841 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 46.51%, while additionally dropping -81.65% during the last 12 months. NeuroMetrix Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $50.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 45.2% increase from the current trading price.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ:NURO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NURO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.81, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] sitting at -40.90% and its Gross Margin at 24.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -40.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -168.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -79.06. Its Return on Equity is -78.80%, and its Return on Assets is -37.60%. These metrics suggest that this NeuroMetrix Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] has 1.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.81 to 10.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 491.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 28.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.82. This RSI suggests that NeuroMetrix Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.