Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] stock went up by 0.68% or 0.12 points up from its previous closing price of 17.64. The stock reached $17.76 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NVAX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 13.00% in the period of the last 7 days.

NVAX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $17.89, at one point touching $17.05. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -2.68%. The 52-week high currently stands at 18.25 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 55.47% after the recent low of 3.54.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Novavax Inc. [NVAX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give NVAX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.76, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -89.70. Its Return on Equity is 74.60%, and its Return on Assets is -70.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NVAX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 227.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 191.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 56.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has 51.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 915.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 18.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 401.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 8.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.