Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] saw a change by -0.52% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $15.25. The company is holding 906.88M shares with keeping 893.83M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 69.44% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -76.63% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -67.82%, trading +70.11% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 906.88M shares valued at 18.89 million were bought and sold.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is sitting at 2.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.05.

Fundamental Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] sitting at 0.10% and its Gross Margin at 61.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.24. Its Return on Equity is -4.20%, and its Return on Assets is -1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Occidental Petroleum Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 160.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.52.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has 906.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.00 to 65.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 13.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.