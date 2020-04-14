The share price of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] inclined by $54.64, presently trading at $54.24. The company’s shares saw 88.12% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 28.83 recorded on 04/13/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OLLI jumped by 21.63% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 56.83 compared to +9.65 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 37.72%, while additionally dropping -40.14% during the last 12 months. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $51.08. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.16% decrease from the current trading price.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give OLLI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $54.24, with the high estimate being $67.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $54.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.55.

Fundamental Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] sitting at 12.20% and its Gross Margin at 39.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.26. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 9.20%. These metrics all suggest that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 33.34 and P/E Ratio of 25.29. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has 62.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.83 to 103.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 6.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.