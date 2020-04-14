Pacific Drilling S.A.[PACD] stock saw a move by -17.97% on Monday, touching 2.33 million. Based on the recent volume, Pacific Drilling S.A. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PACD shares recorded 49.39M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] stock additionally went up by 100.44% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -4.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PACD stock is set at -94.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by -83.70% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PACD shares showcased -78.19% decrease. PACD saw 15.66 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE:PACD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give PACD an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 0.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.18. Its Return on Equity is -40.90%, and its Return on Assets is -22.00%. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Drilling S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has 49.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 15.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.74, which indicates that it is 44.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.