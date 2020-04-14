Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] stock price remain unchanged from its previous closing price of 7.95. The stock reached $7.95 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 31.62% in the period of the last 7 days.

PK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.37, at one point touching $7.45. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -75.92%. The 52-week high currently stands at 33.02 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -75.06% after the recent low of 3.99.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.93, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] is sitting at 2.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Fundamental Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] sitting at 15.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.18. Its Return on Equity is 5.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.04 and P/E Ratio of 5.61. These metrics all suggest that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has 239.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.99 to 33.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 13.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.