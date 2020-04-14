Paycom Software Inc.[PAYC] stock saw a move by -2.54% on Monday, touching 1.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Paycom Software Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PAYC shares recorded 53.69M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] stock could reach median target price of $255.00.

Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] stock additionally went up by 31.11% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 12.69% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PAYC stock is set at 14.73% by far, with shares price recording returns by -24.24% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PAYC shares showcased 1.01% increase. PAYC saw 342.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 163.42 compared to high within the same period of time.

Paycom Software Inc. [NYSE:PAYC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $216.35, with the high estimate being $329.00, the low estimate being $180.00 and the median estimate amounting to $255.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $221.99.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] sitting at 30.70% and its Gross Margin at 85.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.50. These measurements indicate that Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 47.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.27. Its Return on Equity is 39.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.10%. These metrics all suggest that Paycom Software Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 28.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 68.94 and P/E Ratio of 69.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] has 53.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 163.42 to 342.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 8.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.