The share price of QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] inclined by $73.30, presently trading at $77.37. The company’s shares saw 35.67% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 57.03 recorded on 04/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as QCOM jumped by 12.37% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 77.22 compared to +6.05 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 9.37%, while additionally gaining 31.13% during the last 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $91.78. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.41% increase from the current trading price.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $73.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is sitting at 3.95. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] sitting at 39.30% and its Gross Margin at 58.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.40. These measurements indicate that QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 42.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.32. Its Return on Equity is 90.50%, and its Return on Assets is 12.60%. These metrics all suggest that QUALCOMM Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 324.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 273.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.83 and P/E Ratio of 22.01. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has 1.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 85.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 57.03 to 96.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 4.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.