Redfin Corporation[RDFN] stock saw a move by -3.35% on Monday, touching 1.47 million. Based on the recent volume, Redfin Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RDFN shares recorded 92.50M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Redfin Corporation [RDFN] stock could reach median target price of $25.50.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] stock additionally went up by 33.98% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.47% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RDFN stock is set at -20.66% by far, with shares price recording returns by -18.08% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RDFN shares showcased 14.96% increase. RDFN saw 32.77 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.63 compared to high within the same period of time.

Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ:RDFN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Redfin Corporation [RDFN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RDFN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.90, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.52.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Redfin Corporation [RDFN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redfin Corporation [RDFN] sitting at -10.20% and its Gross Margin at 18.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.22. Its Return on Equity is -25.10%, and its Return on Assets is -13.70%. These metrics suggest that this Redfin Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -31.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.93.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has 92.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.63 to 32.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Redfin Corporation [RDFN] a Reliable Buy?

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.