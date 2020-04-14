Sempra Energy [SRE] took an downward turn with a change of -2.72%, trading at the price of $126.98 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.87 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sempra Energy shares have an average trading volume of 2.07M shares for that time period. SRE monthly volatility recorded 9.37%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.23%. PS value for SRE stocks is 3.21 with PB recorded at 2.04.

Sempra Energy [NYSE:SRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Sempra Energy [SRE], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SRE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $126.98, with the high estimate being $186.00, the low estimate being $112.00 and the median estimate amounting to $147.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $130.53.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sempra Energy [SRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sempra Energy [SRE] sitting at 25.60% and its Gross Margin at 96.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.00. These measurements indicate that Sempra Energy [SRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.59. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SRE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sempra Energy [SRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 120.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Sempra Energy [SRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.84 and P/E Ratio of 17.75. These metrics all suggest that Sempra Energy is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sempra Energy [SRE] has 273.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.00 to 161.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 6.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sempra Energy [SRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sempra Energy [SRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.