Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] opened at $68.60 and closed at $65.30 a share within trading session on 04/13/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.28% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $67.44.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] had 2.37 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.72M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.35%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.34%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 42.25 during that period and SPG managed to take a rebound to 186.24 in the last 52 weeks.

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.60, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $49.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is sitting at 3.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.54.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] sitting at 48.90% and its Gross Margin at 82.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.50. These measurements indicate that Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.43. Its Return on Equity is 75.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.60%. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 976.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 878.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.36 and P/E Ratio of 9.99. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has 306.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.25 to 186.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 10.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.