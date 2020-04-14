SM Energy Company [SM] took an downward turn with a change of -11.88%, trading at the price of $1.97 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.39 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while SM Energy Company shares have an average trading volume of 6.62M shares for that time period. SM monthly volatility recorded 25.37%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 24.62%. PS value for SM stocks is 0.16 with PB recorded at 0.09.

SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For SM Energy Company [SM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SM an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SM Energy Company [SM] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.79.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SM Energy Company [SM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SM Energy Company [SM] sitting at -4.40% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.39. Its Return on Equity is -6.70%, and its Return on Assets is -2.90%. These metrics suggest that this SM Energy Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SM Energy Company [SM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. SM Energy Company [SM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.54.

SM Energy Company [SM] has 112.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 251.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 18.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 118.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.72, which indicates that it is 24.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SM Energy Company [SM] a Reliable Buy?

SM Energy Company [SM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.