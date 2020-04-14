Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $10.89 after SONN shares went up by 120.45% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SONN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 6/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] sitting at -53.50% and its Gross Margin at 6.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -59.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] has 9.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 46.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.61 to 76.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 32.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] a Reliable Buy?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.