STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE: STAG] dipped by -4.04% on the last trading session, reaching $26.16 price per share at the time. STAG Industrial Inc. represents 135.12M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.53B with the latest information.

The STAG Industrial Inc. traded at the price of $26.16 with 1.86 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of STAG shares recorded 1.76M.

STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE:STAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STAG an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] sitting at 24.10% and its Gross Margin at 81.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.42. Its Return on Equity is 2.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this STAG Industrial Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 74.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.00 and P/E Ratio of 80.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] has 135.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.54 to 33.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 6.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.