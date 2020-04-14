T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] stock went up by 9.54% or 0.05 points up from its previous closing price of 0.48. The stock reached $0.53 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TTOO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.65% in the period of the last 7 days.

TTOO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.49, at one point touching $0.45. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -83.55%. The 52-week high currently stands at 3.21 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -84.75% after the recent low of 0.23.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTOO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.53, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.10 and the median estimate amounting to $2.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 366.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has 105.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 3.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 124.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 10.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.