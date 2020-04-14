Tallgrass Energy LP [NYSE: TGE] stock went up by 1.85% or 0.35 points up from its previous closing price of 19.15. The stock reached $19.50 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TGE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 14.12% in the period of the last 7 days.

TGE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $19.40, at one point touching $18.60. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -22.79%. The 52-week high currently stands at 25.26 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -22.25% after the recent low of 10.93.

Tallgrass Energy LP [NYSE:TGE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] is sitting at 2.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] sitting at 40.60% and its Gross Margin at 77.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60. These measurements indicate that Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.89. Its Return on Equity is 13.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TGE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 191.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 191.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.74 and P/E Ratio of 13.80. These metrics all suggest that Tallgrass Energy LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has 275.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.93 to 25.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 3.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.